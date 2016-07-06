BRIEF-Corning Inc increases quarterly dividend by 14.8 percent to $0.155per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 14.8 percent to $0.155per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Bioteq Environmental Technologies Inc
* Upon prepayment or maturity of loans, each lender may elect to convert at conversion price $0.06 centsper share
* Bioteq issues $1.5 million convertible loans
* Bioteq environmental technologies inc says loans bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum and are repayable in full on 18 month anniversary of closing
* On prepayment or maturity of loans, lender may elect to convert portion of repaid principal into common shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Feb 1 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived three private antitrust lawsuits accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co of rigging a market for silver futures contracts traded on COMEX.
* Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with nook tablet 7 due to shock hazard