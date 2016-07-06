July 6 Seneca Foods Corp
* Credit facility initially bears interest at libor plus
1.25% which is equivalent of approximately 1.70% at july 5, 2016
* Loan agreement will terminate and all amounts outstanding
thereunder will be due and payable no later than july 5, 2021
* On july 5, co entered into a third amended and restated
loan and security agreement
* Loan agreement provides for a senior revolving credit
facility of up to $400 million that is seasonally adjusted to
$500 million - sec filing
* Borrowings under loan agreement may be used to satisfy
existing indebtedness, to pay fees associated with closing of
credit facility
