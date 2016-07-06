July 6 Bio-techne Corp
* Bio-Techne announces agreement to acquire advanced cell
diagnostics
* Techne -to acquire advanced cell diagnostics for $250
million in cash plus contingent consideration of $75 million due
upon achievement of milestones
* Techne corp - acquisition is expected to be accretive
after 2017
* Techne corp - transaction will be financed through a
combination of cash on hand and a revolving line of credit
facility
* Techne corp - acquisition is expected to be slightly
dilutive to bio-techne's adjusted earnings per share for its
fiscal year 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)