BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Barnes & Noble recalls about 147,000 units of power adapters
* Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with nook tablet 7 due to shock hazard
July 6 Cogeco Communications Inc
* Qtrly loss $7.89
* Q3 revenue increased by $23.8 million, or 4.6 percent, to $540.3 million
* Canadian broadband services revenue was stable as a result of rate increases implemented in february 2016
* Expects FY 2017 revenue to grow between 2 percent and 2.5 percent, adjusted EBITDA to grow between 2 and 3 percent
* Operating margin(1) decreased to 45 percent from 46.4 percent in Q3 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* SPRIZA MEDIA INC. ENTERS INTO MERGER AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FANLOGIC LLC, ANNOUNCES PROPOSED NEW CEO AND BOARD MEMBERS, SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.