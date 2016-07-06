July 6 Cogeco Communications Inc

* Qtrly loss $7.89

* Q3 revenue increased by $23.8 million, or 4.6 percent, to $540.3 million

* Canadian broadband services revenue was stable as a result of rate increases implemented in february 2016

* Expects FY 2017 revenue to grow between 2 percent and 2.5 percent, adjusted EBITDA to grow between 2 and 3 percent

* Operating margin(1) decreased to 45 percent from 46.4 percent in Q3 of fiscal 2016