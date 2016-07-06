BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Barnes & Noble recalls about 147,000 units of power adapters
* Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with nook tablet 7 due to shock hazard
July 6 Cogeco Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $7.03
* During Q3 Cogeco Communications recognized a non-cash pre-tax impairment loss of $450 million in its business ict services segment
* Q3 revenue increased by $16.2 million, or 2.9 percent, to $574 million
* Expects FY 2017 revenue to grow between 1.5-2 percent, adjusted EBITDA to grow between 2-3 percent and free cash flow between 31-34 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* SPRIZA MEDIA INC. ENTERS INTO MERGER AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FANLOGIC LLC, ANNOUNCES PROPOSED NEW CEO AND BOARD MEMBERS, SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.