UPDATE 2-Vodafone says pressures in India and UK to weigh on earnings
* Shares down as much as 3 pct (Adds CEO, CFO comments, analyst reaction, share price)
July 7 Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* Expects a volume in new orders of over 260 million Swiss francs ($266.94 million) for first half of 2016 (H1 2015: 222.6 million francs)
* H1 consolidated net sales are expected to amount to slightly above 215 million francs (H1 2015: 124.4 million francs)
* EBITDA will be slightly above breakeven (H1 2015: -32.7 million francs) for first six months of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9740 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares down as much as 3 pct (Adds CEO, CFO comments, analyst reaction, share price)
LONDON, Feb 2 Specialist insurer JRP is raising its new business margin guidance to more than 6 percent for 2016 after becoming more selective over pricing and risk and being helped by attractive mortgage yields, it said in a trading update.
* Cashflow up by 69 percent in fourth quarter (Recasts, adds shares, quotes, details)