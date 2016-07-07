July 7 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Expects a volume in new orders of over 260 million Swiss francs ($266.94 million) for first half of 2016 (H1 2015: 222.6 million francs)

* H1 consolidated net sales are expected to amount to slightly above 215 million francs (H1 2015: 124.4 million francs)

* EBITDA will be slightly above breakeven (H1 2015: -32.7 million francs) for first six months of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9740 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)