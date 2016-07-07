Bangladesh naphtha tender gets best offer from Vitol
DHAKA, Feb 2 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) will sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha to oil trading giant Vitol at a discount of 17 cents to Singapore quotes, up from the last sale.
July 7 SGS
* Says it's buying Laboratorios Contecon Urbar with operations in Colombia and Panama.
* Contecon Urbar is an independent materials testing business focusing on the quality control of building materials, in particular concrete and cement, for the construction industry.
* With more than 600 staff, Contecon Urbar operates nine laboratories in Colombia and one in Panama. It is expected to generate combined 2016 revenues in excess of $14 million. Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 European equities fell on Thursday, with companies such as Germany's Deutsche Bank and Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the broader market lower after their results failed to cheer investors.
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 New global banking rules should not raise capital requirements for lenders and need to ease the regulatory burden on smaller banks, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on Thursday, arguing that Germany would rather have no deal than a bad one.