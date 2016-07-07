BRIEF-Scandinavian ChemoTech signs second LOI in Philippines
Feb 2 Scandinavian ChemoTech AB : * Signs second Letter of Intent (LOI) in Philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 7 Ablynx NV
* Announces positive topline results from a phase IIb study of its ANTI-IL-6R nanobody, vobarilizumab (ALX-0061), as a monotherapy in rheumatoid arthritis (RA)
* ACR20, ACR50 and ACR70 scores of up to 81%, 49% and 24% respectively at week 12
* Results from 24 week phase IIb study of vobarilizumab, as combination therapy with methotrexate in RA, are expected later in Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Strides Shasun Ltd says Strides Shasun receives USFDA tentative approval for fingolimod capsules
LONDON, Feb 2 European equities fell on Thursday, with companies such as Germany's Deutsche Bank and Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the broader market lower after their results failed to cheer investors.