July 7 Ablynx NV

* Announces positive topline results from a phase IIb study of its ANTI-IL-6R nanobody, vobarilizumab (ALX-0061), as a monotherapy in rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

* ACR20, ACR50 and ACR70 scores of up to 81%, 49% and 24% respectively at week 12

* Results from 24 week phase IIb study of vobarilizumab, as combination therapy with methotrexate in RA, are expected later in Q3 2016