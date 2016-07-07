July 7 Huber+Suhner AG :

* Separation of Fiber Optics into two divisions and appointments in the executive group management

* Present COO Fiber Optics, Urs Ryffel will take on position of CEO of Huber+Suhner Group as successor to Urs Kaufmann