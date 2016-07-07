BRIEF-Scandinavian ChemoTech signs second LOI in Philippines
Feb 2 Scandinavian ChemoTech AB : * Signs second Letter of Intent (LOI) in Philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 7 (Reuters) -
* Novartis says egality study met its primary endpoint demonstrating equivalent efficacy of Sandoz biosimilar etanercept candidate to the originator product at week 12.
* Novartis says new data shows Sandoz biosimilar etanercept candidate has equivalent efficacy to originator product.
* Novartis says Sandoz biosimilar etanercept has been accepted for review by the EMA and FDA. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
Feb 2 Scandinavian ChemoTech AB : * Signs second Letter of Intent (LOI) in Philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Strides Shasun Ltd says Strides Shasun receives USFDA tentative approval for fingolimod capsules
LONDON, Feb 2 European equities fell on Thursday, with companies such as Germany's Deutsche Bank and Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the broader market lower after their results failed to cheer investors.