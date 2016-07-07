July 7 (Reuters) -

* Novartis says egality study met its primary endpoint demonstrating equivalent efficacy of Sandoz biosimilar etanercept candidate to the originator product at week 12.

* Novartis says Sandoz biosimilar etanercept has been accepted for review by the EMA and FDA. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)