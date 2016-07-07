BRIEF-Scandinavian ChemoTech signs second LOI in Philippines
Feb 2 Scandinavian ChemoTech AB : * Signs second Letter of Intent (LOI) in Philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 7 Integragen SA :
* H1 revenue of 2.8 million euros ($3.11 million), up more than 10 pct compared to first half 2015
* H1 new orders recorded a 9 pct increase compared to same time period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9012 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 2 Scandinavian ChemoTech AB : * Signs second Letter of Intent (LOI) in Philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Strides Shasun Ltd says Strides Shasun receives USFDA tentative approval for fingolimod capsules
LONDON, Feb 2 European equities fell on Thursday, with companies such as Germany's Deutsche Bank and Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the broader market lower after their results failed to cheer investors.