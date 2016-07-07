July 7 Integragen SA :

* H1 revenue of 2.8 million euros ($3.11 million), up more than 10 pct compared to first half 2015

* H1 new orders recorded a 9 pct increase compared to same time period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9012 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)