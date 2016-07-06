UPDATE 1-Laureate Education flunks IPO debut
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.
July 6 Towerstream Corp
* Towerstream corporation announces reverse stock split
* Towerstream Corp - Announced a reverse stock split of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20
* Towerstream Corp says shares of common stock will decrease to about 4.5 mln post-split shares from about 90.3 mln pre-split shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 1 Health insurer Anthem Inc on Wednesday said it expected to break even or make a small profit in the Obamacare individual market in 2017 even as it considers pulling out of that business next year.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 UBS Group AG asset management executive Dawn Fitzpatrick is set to become chief investment officer of Soros Fund Management, which controls the fortunes of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, his family and foundations, his spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.