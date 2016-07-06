July 6 FDA :

* Federal court orders Alabama seafood company to cease production due to food safety violations

* Alabama seafood company must also destroy, under FDA supervision, all seafood products in its custody

* Consent decree prohibits BEK Catering LLC from processing, manufacturing, distributing food till it comes into compliance with FDA requirements

* No illnesses have been reported in connection with BEK Catering LLC