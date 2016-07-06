EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
July 6 Paramount Resources Ltd :
* Paramount Resources Ltd enters into an agreement to sell 310 net sections of its deep basin musreau/kakwa assets to seven Generations Energy Ltd for total consideration of $1.9 billion
* Seven Generations provided paramount with a $80 million deposit, non-refundable except for certain instances as specified in agreement
* Seven Generations will also assume Paramount's processing and transportation commitments relating to assets
* A canadian chartered bank has committed to provide company with a new $410 million credit facility upon closing of transaction
* New credit facility will amend and replace Paramount's existing credit facility
* New facility will have two tranches, an extendible borrowing base tranche and a one year non-extendible margin tranche
* Consideration is comprised of C$475 million in cash, 33.5 million class a shares of 7G, 7G's assumption of Paramount's senior unsecured notes
* Initial capital spending for pro forma co will be focused on expanding company's existing 4,500 boe/d karr/gold creek development
* Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP is acting as legal counsel to paramount on transaction
* Total consideration of approximately $1.9 billion
* Transaction was unanimously approved by both companies' boards of directors
* Intends to commence a conditional consent solicitation in early to mid-July with regards to its senior unsecured notes due 2019
* Agreement provides for $80 million termination fee payable by paramount to seven generations in some circumstances
* After deal, Paramount will hold about 10 percent of outstanding 7G shares and will have approximately 10,500 boe/d of production
* Consent solicitation conditional on minimum acceptance from noteholders holding at least $100 million notes, with maximum of $300 million
* Clayton H. Riddell, paramount's executive chairman, has entered into a voting support agreement with Seven Generations
* Pursuant to voting support agreement, Riddell agreed to vote all of class a shares of co owned/controlled by him in favour of deal
* BMO capital markets is acting as financial advisor to paramount on transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
