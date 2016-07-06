BRIEF-Corning Inc increases quarterly dividend by 14.8 percent to $0.155per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 14.8 percent to $0.155per share
July 6 Agree Realty Corp :
* Agree Realty announces $100 million long-term unsecured debt financings
* Combined $100 million unsecured financings have a weighted average term of 10 years and a blended interest rate of 3.87%
* Combined $100 million unsecured financings have a weighted average term of 10 years and a blended interest rate of 3.87%
* Net proceeds from term loan and senior notes will be used to reduce amounts outstanding under co's unsecured credit facility
NEW YORK, Feb 1 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived three private antitrust lawsuits accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co of rigging a market for silver futures contracts traded on COMEX.
* Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with nook tablet 7 due to shock hazard