July 6 Agree Realty Corp :

* Agree Realty announces $100 million long-term unsecured debt financings

* Combined $100 million unsecured financings have a weighted average term of 10 years and a blended interest rate of 3.87%

* Net proceeds from term loan and senior notes will be used to reduce amounts outstanding under co's unsecured credit facility