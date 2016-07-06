July 6 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Taro ceo Kal Sundaram to return to Sun Pharma headquarters by the end of 2016

* Sundaram informed taro's board of his intention to step down as ceo by end of current calendar year

* Board will conduct a formal process to appoint a ceo for taro