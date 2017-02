July 6 Brown

* Forman - on june 30, also priced offering of £300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.600% notes due 2028

* Forman - on june 30, priced offering of eur 300 million aggregate principal amount of 1.200% notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)