BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Barnes & Noble recalls about 147,000 units of power adapters
* Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with nook tablet 7 due to shock hazard
July 6 Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc
* On July 6, terminated existing electronic gaming machines leasing agreement between co and Nagaworld Limited effective june 30
* Co agreed to sell to third-party in Cambodia all of electronic gaming machines placed at Nagaworld's casino for $2.5 million
* SPRIZA MEDIA INC. ENTERS INTO MERGER AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FANLOGIC LLC, ANNOUNCES PROPOSED NEW CEO AND BOARD MEMBERS, SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.