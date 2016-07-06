BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Barnes & Noble recalls about 147,000 units of power adapters
* Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with nook tablet 7 due to shock hazard
July 6 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc :
* "we have commenced an internal review of the matter"
* Says statement from 21st Century Fox regarding complaint against Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes
* Says company has seen the allegations against Ailes and Doocy
* SPRIZA MEDIA INC. ENTERS INTO MERGER AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FANLOGIC LLC, ANNOUNCES PROPOSED NEW CEO AND BOARD MEMBERS, SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.