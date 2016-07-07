July 6 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC says urge commonwealth of Puerto Rico to consider aerial spraying as part of integrated mosquito control to reduce zika related birth defects

* U.S. CDC says will support implementation of integrated mosquito management program in Puerto Rico, new dedicated funding of more than $500,000

* U.S. CDC says will support Puerto Rico in developing its own integrated vector management unit

* U.S. CDC says "multiple independent data sources indicate that at current trends, thousands of pregnant women in Puerto Rico will catch zika" (Bengaluru Newsroom)