* Zion and Oil Field service company are expected to own subsidiary in equal measure

* Extends time by one extra year that would enable to potentially drill up to three wells in that time period

* Zion Oil & Gas granted exploration license extension in Israel

* Says parties are in process of negotiating terms of a legally binding agreement

