Bangladesh naphtha tender gets best offer from Vitol
DHAKA, Feb 2 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) will sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha to oil trading giant Vitol at a discount of 17 cents to Singapore quotes, up from the last sale.
July 7 COMET Holding AG :
* Net income is significantly higher than in first half of 2015, thanks mainly to absence of one-time currency impacts
* Recorded sales growth of about 15 percent year-over-year in first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 European equities fell on Thursday, with companies such as Germany's Deutsche Bank and Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the broader market lower after their results failed to cheer investors.
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 New global banking rules should not raise capital requirements for lenders and need to ease the regulatory burden on smaller banks, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on Thursday, arguing that Germany would rather have no deal than a bad one.