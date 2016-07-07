July 7 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* Group's revenue rose to 665.5 million euros ($738.24 million) in Q1 (ended May 31, 2016), an increase of 8.6 percent

* Q1 operating profit (EBIT), at 47.0 million euros, was up by a substantial 49.2 percent from year-earlier level

* Q1 profit was 30.8 million euros (Q1 prior year: 21.5 million euros)

* Expecting moderate growth in EBIT and revenue for 2016|17 financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)