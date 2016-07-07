UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :
* Group's revenue rose to 665.5 million euros ($738.24 million) in Q1 (ended May 31, 2016), an increase of 8.6 percent
* Q1 operating profit (EBIT), at 47.0 million euros, was up by a substantial 49.2 percent from year-earlier level
* Q1 profit was 30.8 million euros (Q1 prior year: 21.5 million euros)
* Expecting moderate growth in EBIT and revenue for 2016|17 financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources