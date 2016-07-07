July 7 Van de Velde NV :

* Says consolidated turnover in the first half of 2016 rose by 0.4%, to 113.8 million ($126.24 million) from 113.4 million

* On like-for-like basis (including comparable season deliveries), the H1 consolidated turnover is up 2.6% Source text: bit.ly/29jmQey Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)