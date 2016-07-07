UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Has received a tax re-assessment decision from the Large Taxpayer's office
* Obliges the company to pay 21.7 million euros ($24 million) additional tax as a result of a tax audit carried out in 2014
* Besides the re-assessed tax, it is obliged to pay interest expenses of 6.5 million euros and punitive tax increases of 0.1 million euros
* Reassessment decision has a negative effect of 28.3 million euros on Fiskars's cash flow during Q3 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources