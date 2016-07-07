BRIEF-Qatar Investment Authority cuts stake in AgBank - HKEx filing
* Qatar Investment Authority sold 3.84 million H-share Of Agbank at an average price of HK$3.26 on Jan 27 - HKEx filing
July 7 Banca IFIS SpA :
* Announces the closing of two purchase deals of two unsecured non-performing loan (NPL) portfolios for a total nominal value of 176 million euros ($195.06 million)
* First portfolio, which has a nominal value of about 104 million euro and corresponds to 3,900 positions, is mainly composed of credit card overdrafts (65 percent)
* Second transaction is a forward flow agreement and involves a monthly transfer of about 6 million euros of non performing loans for 12 months, for the total nominal value of 72 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 10 pct net asset per share growth to 719p (£1,125m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, Feb 2 European equities fell on Thursday, with companies such as Germany's Deutsche Bank and Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the broader market lower after their results failed to cheer investors.