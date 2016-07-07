July 7 Amasten Holding Publ AB :

* Amasten in agreement for acquisition of residential property in Ronneby for 186 million Swedish crowns ($21.8 million)

* Seller is Havsklippan Invest

* Payment is done through loan and cash Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5430 Swedish crowns)