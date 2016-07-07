July 7 Tandy Leather Factory Inc
* Tandy leather factory, inc. Reports june 2016 sales down
4% from june 2015
* Says June sales fell 4 pct to $6.0 mln
* Says June same store sales fell 4 pct
* Says at retail leathercraft as of end of june, 80
comparable stores' sales were equal to sales for same period in
2015
* Says at wholesale leathercraft as of end of june, same
store sales were down 3% compared to same period of 2015
* Says "brexit could have an unfavorable impact on our
international sales but it's too early to tell"
* Says at international leathercraft as of end of june, 3
comparable stores' sales were down 12% compared to sales
reported for same period in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)