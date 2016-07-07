July 7 Non-standard Finance Plc :
* We remain confident about full year outlook
* During 26-week period to June 30, 2016, group's trading
performance has been strong with year-on-year growth
* Our home credit business, now named loans at home, has
continued to experience strong growth during seasonally quiet
half of year
* At June 30 2016 net loan book at Everyday Loans, including
Trusttwo, had increased by 17 pct year-on-year to 120 mln stg vs
102 mln stg
* "It appears that Britain's decision to leave EU may
increase level of demand for our products as mainstream lenders
seek to tighten credit further"
* Net value of loans issued is up 27 pct in first six months
of year compared to same period in 2015
