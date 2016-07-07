July 7 C&C Group Plc

* Volume shipped by brand in Q1 represents a considerable improvement on trends of last year

* Result of referendum in UK brings with it uncertainty, volatility and a lack of visibility

* Despite solid start, we remain cautious on our outlook for year

* At current levels, if sustained, currency movements have potential to undo earnings benefit from cost reduction activity and steady progress made in trading year-to-date