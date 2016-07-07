UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 C&C Group Plc
* Volume shipped by brand in Q1 represents a considerable improvement on trends of last year
* Result of referendum in UK brings with it uncertainty, volatility and a lack of visibility
* Despite solid start, we remain cautious on our outlook for year
* At current levels, if sustained, currency movements have potential to undo earnings benefit from cost reduction activity and steady progress made in trading year-to-date Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources