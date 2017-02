July 7 Avg Technologies Nv

* Says transaction has been unanimously approved by management board and supervisory board of avast

* Avast announces agreement to acquire AVG for $1.3 bln

* Says deal for $25.00 per share in cash

* Avast has contributed $150 million in equity investment to fund transaction