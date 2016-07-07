July 7 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Says its Chilean unit, Ezentis Chile SA, has won a contract for about 31.6 million euros ($35.2 million)

* The six-year contract, awarded by CGE, includes provision of network construction and maintenance services and emergency services in the electrical system, among others, in Santiago de Chile and Septima Region Source text for Eikon:

