July 7 Elbit Systems Ltd
* Elbit systems to establish a new company in field of
energy for civilian transportation
* International strategic investor will invest 16 million
euros for 20% stake in new co's shares,will grant new co
rights in several of its energy related technologies
* New company will develop energy solutions for civilian
transportation applications
* The new company's headquarters will be based in
israel,employees of elbit systems land & c4i's energy business
unit will be employed
