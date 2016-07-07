BRIEF-SVG Capital says NAV per share for 45-wks to Dec.9 up 10 pct
* 10 pct net asset per share growth to 719p (£1,125m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
July 7 Cannabrands AG :
* Signed contract to buy 85.14 percent outstanding shares in Cariboo Gold Mines Plc.
* Considers renaming acquired company and also associated operational reorientation of company to cannabis business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 10 pct net asset per share growth to 719p (£1,125m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, Feb 2 European equities fell on Thursday, with companies such as Germany's Deutsche Bank and Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the broader market lower after their results failed to cheer investors.
* Clarifies on news item regarding merger of IndusInd and Bharat Financial