July 7 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Kalobios signs definitive agreement with Martin Shkreli regarding ownership of shares

* Agreement provides mechanism for reduction of Shkreli's ownership under certain circumstances

* In a separate agreement, kalobios also settled class action litigation associated with Shkreli's tenure with company

* Kalobios says under terms, for 180 days following June 30, Shkreli may not sell his shares to any 3rd party at a price per share less than $2.50

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc says agreement applies to all common stock owned by Shkreli or affiliates he controls

* Deal "immediately protects company" by restricting Shkreli's rights, actions as shareholder

* Agreement includes option for co to repurchase Shkreli's shares and provisions restricting his actions as shareholder

* Shkreli will not have any right to nominate directors to board of directors of company

* Shkreli agrees in connection with any shareholder vote to vote his shares in proportion to votes of co's public stockholders

* Shkreli also prohibited from transferring shares to his affiliates or associates unless transferee agrees to be subject to terms of deal