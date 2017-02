July 7 Silicon Motion Technology Corp

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp sees q2 sequential revenue growth is expected to be 23% to 25%

* Q2 gross margin (non-gaap) is expected to be in upper half of company's original guidance range of 47% to 49%

* Q2 revenue view $119.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

