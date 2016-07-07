BRIEF-Infineon CEO says expects to close Wolfspeed acquisition any time soon
* CEO says expects to close wolfspeed acquisition any time soon Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
July 7 AutoNation Inc :
* AutoNation to acquire BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar stores in Westchester County, New York
* New Jaguar Land Rover facilities in White Plains, Mt. Kisco to generate about $100 million in additional annual revenue once fully operational
* In Mt. Kisco, AutoNation will relocate land rover franchise and combine it with Jaguar in a new auto retail facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CEO says expects to close wolfspeed acquisition any time soon Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Cashflow up by 69 percent in fourth quarter (Recasts, adds shares, quotes, details)
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.