July 7 AutoNation Inc :

* AutoNation to acquire BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar stores in Westchester County, New York

* New Jaguar Land Rover facilities in White Plains, Mt. Kisco to generate about $100 million in additional annual revenue once fully operational

* In Mt. Kisco, AutoNation will relocate land rover franchise and combine it with Jaguar in a new auto retail facility