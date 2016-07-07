July 7 Plantronics Inc :

* Plantronics announces result of motion for sanctions related to the Gn Netcom litigation

* Preliminary results for Q1 fiscal year 2017, with revenue expected to be above previously provided guidance range of $207 million to $217 million

* Expected charge of approximately $5 million in Q1 FY 2017 related to ongoing litigation with GN Netcom, Inc.

* Preliminary results for Q1 fiscal year 2017 where GAAP,non-GAAP EPS expected to be in middle to high end of previously provided guidance

* Company also believes that underlying antitrust action is "without merit and intends to defend itself vigorously"

* Company is not accruing any financial damages related to antitrust case