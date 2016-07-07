July 7 Plantronics Inc :
* Plantronics announces result of motion for sanctions
related to the Gn Netcom litigation
* Preliminary results for Q1 fiscal year 2017, with revenue
expected to be above previously provided guidance range of $207
million to $217 million
* Expected charge of approximately $5 million in Q1 FY 2017
related to ongoing litigation with GN Netcom, Inc.
* Preliminary results for Q1 fiscal year 2017 where
GAAP,non-GAAP EPS expected to be in middle to high end of
previously provided guidance
* Company also believes that underlying antitrust action is
"without merit and intends to defend itself vigorously"
* Company is not accruing any financial damages related to
antitrust case
