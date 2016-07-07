July 7 Northland Power Inc :

* Northland reaches settlement with contractor H.B. White

* Says all of HBWC's liens and filed claims relating to Northland's projects will be released

* Says settlement concerning five ground-mounted solar projects located in and around Cochrane and Burks Falls West

* H.B. White says has filed court application for Creditor Protection Under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in Ontario

* Says all ongoing arbitration between HBWC and Northland has been suspended pending outcome of CCAA proceeding

* Says entered into agreements with H.B. White Canada Corp. and certain HBWC affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)