Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 7 Avanti Communications Group Plc :
* Confirms that revenue for financial year ended June 30 2016 is expected to be approximately $83 mln
* Contract wins in Q4 were over $70 mln showing commercial traction is building
* Cash at year end was $57 mln
* Company will be discussing an equity issue with potential investors through its advisers
* EBITDA is expected to be approximately $8 mln.
* Given these challenges, previously guided 50 pct recurring revenue growth target will be reduced for FY 2017 impacting EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)