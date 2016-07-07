July 7 Vernalis Plc :

* Company's unaudited cash position (including cash and cash equivalents and held to maturity assets), at June 30, was 84 mln stg

* Cash position is ahead of market expectations and reflects favourable impact of recent strengthening of U.S. dollar since UK referendum vote

* At year-end 73 pct of company's cash was held in U.S. dollars