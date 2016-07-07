July 7 Whitewave Foods Co

* CEO on regulatory concerns for deal- "I would say our product categories are not overlapping"

* Danone CEO- Deal will allow us to play a bigger role in influencing promotion and shelf organization at retailers

* CEO on conf call- "we are going to have a different conversation with retailers than either of us could have had alone " Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)