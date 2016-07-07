July 7 DTE Energy Co
* DTE Energy continues site remediation, fully assessing
damage and developing next steps at Melvindale facility
* Says there was only one injury, that being to driver of
car that crashed into complex
* Damage to DTE facilities included extensive damage to 3
-story building, moderate damage to 1-story lab
building,vehicles, materials on site
* DTE Energy Co says responds to incident at DTE Energy
Rouge complex in Melvindale on Saturday, July 2
* About 40 of 140 employees who worked in damaged area of
complex were displaced
* There also were no major outages for DTE's natural gas and
electric customers due to incident
* Financial estimates of damage are not available at this
time
