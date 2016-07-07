July 7 PriceSmart Inc :
* For Q3 of fiscal year 2016, net Warehouse Club sales
increased 1.4% to $684.5 million from $675.3 million in q3 of
fiscal year 2015
* For four weeks ended June 26, 2016, comparable warehouse
sales for 36 Warehouse Clubs open at least 13 1/2 full months
decreased 1.9%
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.55
* PriceSmart Inc says total revenues for q3 of fiscal year
2016 were $704.3 million compared to $697.1 million in
comparable period of prior year
* Qtrly comparable warehouse sales were negatively impacted
by devaluation of Colombian peso from year ago period
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $706.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
