July 7 T2 Biosystems Inc :
* T2 Biosystems Inc says for Q2 ended June 30, 2016,
company closed six commitments, four domestically and two in
international markets
* Currently reporting to users of t2candida panel, that
t2candida cartridge recently realized higher than normal
"invalid" test results as cartridge ages
* Now is targeting completing t2bacteria panel pivotal trial
and filing with FDA in mid-2017
* Based on investigative data , co does not believe
identified issue impacts accuracy of positive and negative test
results
* Plans to commence shipping new cartridges within 2 to 5
business days; currently estimates cost of these activities to
be less than $750,000
* Pushing out expected timeline for completion of t2bacteria
panel pivotal trial.
* Going to remove current customer inventory in field and
replace it with cartridges that are made using a prior
manufacturing process
