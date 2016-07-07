July 7 Alpha Natural Resources Inc:
* Alpha Natural Resources' plan of reorganization confirmed
by U.S. Bankruptcy court
* Plan will become effective upon Alpha's emergence from
chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which is expected to occur in
late July.
* Contura Energy will provide specified contingent credit
support for reorganized Alpha in aggregate amount of $35 million
* Upon emergence, co expected to operate as privately held
co
* Over course of next ten years, Contura agreed to make
contributions of up to $100 million into certain restricted cash
accounts
* Court also approved sale of certain core coal assets to
Contura Energy, a new co formed by group of Co's first lien
lenders
