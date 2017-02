July 7 Birchcliff Energy Ltd

* Subscription agreement with schulich foundation to sell 3 million subscription receipts at a price of $6.25 per subscription receipt

* Birchcliff announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of financings for gross proceeds of $690.8 million and refiling of annual information form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)