July 7 Hanesbrands Inc:
* Syndicated facility agreement consists of a A$200 million
Australian term a-1 loan facility, A$200 million Australian term
a-2 loan facility
* Syndicated facility agreement also consists of A$65
million Australian revolving facility
* Australian term a-1 loan facility matures on July 7, 2019.
* On July 4, entered into a syndicated facility agreement, a
joinder to its third amended and restated credit agreement
* Australian term a-2 loan facility and Australian revolving
facility mature on July 7, 2021
* Australian term loan facilities will be used to finance a
portion acquisition of pacific brands limited
