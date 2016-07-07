July 7 Keyera Corp:

* Keyera to acquire an additional ownership interest in the Alder Flats Gas Plant

* Deal for $112.5 million

* Upon closing, Keyera will own 70% of facilities while Bellatrix will continue to be an owner and operator of facilities

* Keyera Corp says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Keyera's distributable cash flow per share

* Total consideration includes additional working interest in facilities, a 10-year take-or-pay commitment, an area dedication agreement

* Total consideration also includes prepayment of 35% of estimated future construction costs of phase 2 of alder flats plant