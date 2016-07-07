Energean choses TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli gas fields
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
July 7 Keyera Corp:
* Keyera to acquire an additional ownership interest in the Alder Flats Gas Plant
* Deal for $112.5 million
* Upon closing, Keyera will own 70% of facilities while Bellatrix will continue to be an owner and operator of facilities
* Keyera Corp says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Keyera's distributable cash flow per share
* Total consideration includes additional working interest in facilities, a 10-year take-or-pay commitment, an area dedication agreement
* Total consideration also includes prepayment of 35% of estimated future construction costs of phase 2 of alder flats plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.