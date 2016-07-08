July 8 UK Mortgages Ltd :

* UK Mortgages Limited and Twentyfour Asset Management Llp announce that second transaction for UKML has been agreed

* Will again invest in profit participating notes issued by a dedicated acquisition company which will purchase owner-occupied mortgage loans on an ongoing basis from TML

* Initial capital commitment will enable purchase of 250 million pounds of mortgage loan production over a 12 to 14 month period with intention to deploy fresh capital on an on-going basis

* Expectation is for a portfolio of geographically diversified loans with an average ltv of 75 pct that will use market leading underwriting

* Corporate funding has established a revolving loan financing facility with Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc, available for up to 2 years, thereby providing flexibility on timing of securitisation

* Team has worked with Mortgage Lender Limited ("TML") to develop a suite of mortgage products and has signed a multiyear purchase agreement today

* Expected that capital usage in initial 14 months from investment will be around 72 million pounds